Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 23.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 110.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 100.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT opened at $119.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.90. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $108.60 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.11%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.