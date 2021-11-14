Meme (MEME) Hits Market Cap of $11.47 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 13th. During the last week, Meme has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.04 or 0.00350189 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008762 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005128 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007911 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

