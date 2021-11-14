Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MKGAY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group downgraded Merck KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Merck KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKGAY opened at $38.36 on Friday. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $42.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

