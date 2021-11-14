Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Robert W. Baird

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRSN. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.80.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $655.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 348,653.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 84.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,157,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 117,943 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 29.2% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 720,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 162,900 shares in the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

