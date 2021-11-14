MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,264 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

FLR opened at $22.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.90. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

