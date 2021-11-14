MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Trustmark worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Trustmark by 18.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trustmark during the second quarter worth $348,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Trustmark during the second quarter worth $926,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trustmark by 16.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Trustmark by 48.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 31,734 shares during the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMK opened at $33.86 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.93.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.20 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

