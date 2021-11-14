MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trupanion by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,565,000 after acquiring an additional 608,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trupanion by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,873,000 after acquiring an additional 96,272 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Trupanion by 14.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,966,000 after acquiring an additional 163,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Trupanion by 17.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,817,000 after acquiring an additional 182,917 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,101,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $345,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard E. Rubin sold 1,532 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,282 shares of company stock worth $3,607,678. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $129.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.49 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.80. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $131.18.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

