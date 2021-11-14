MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,991 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TripAdvisor stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.27. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.78.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. TripAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRIP. Truist reduced their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.94.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

