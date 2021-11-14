MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,940 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 70,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,162.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,500 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GO. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average is $30.60. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $46.58.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.