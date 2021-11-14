MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,726 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 105,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

NYSE SIX opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82 and a beta of 2.38. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.78.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

