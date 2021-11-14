Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 7,592 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 94,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 245,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after acquiring an additional 31,350 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. B B H & B Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 15,055 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 192,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,031 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE opened at $154.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.41. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $121.52 and a 52-week high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.