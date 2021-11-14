Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 101,054.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,538 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of RDN opened at $22.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.03. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

