Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 117,235.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,860 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,256,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,969,000 after acquiring an additional 280,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,368,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $392,978,000 after acquiring an additional 301,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,543,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $178,626,000 after acquiring an additional 456,762 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,090,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $166,579,000 after acquiring an additional 868,551 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,641,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

NYSE JNPR opened at $32.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $28.06.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,439 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Further Reading: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.