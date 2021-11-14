Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $1.18 Million in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 149,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

DBRG stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $8.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.95.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 224,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $3,697,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DBRG. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

