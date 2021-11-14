Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Denbury by 685.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 177,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Denbury by 539.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,584 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,715,000.

DEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denbury currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

DEN stock opened at $85.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 3.67. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $91.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

