MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MFMS) Holdings Lifted by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MFMS) by 113.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MFMS opened at $39.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19. MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $44.83.

