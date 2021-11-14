MIB Coin Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $248,906.03 and $483.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00109002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00017669 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 434,806,651 coins and its circulating supply is 157,504,723 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

