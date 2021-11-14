Millennium Management LLC Buys New Shares in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,281,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at $232,000.

Get Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit alerts:

Shares of HCNEU stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCNEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.