Millennium Management LLC Decreases Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 88,403 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $44,142.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.