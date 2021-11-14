Millennium Management LLC Has $13.09 Million Stock Holdings in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,311,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,682 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings VIII were worth $13,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIIXU. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,000,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,598,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,808,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GIIXU opened at $10.02 on Friday. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

