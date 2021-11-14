Millennium Management LLC Sells 72,302 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,302 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.48% of LendingTree worth $13,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,443,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,746,000 after buying an additional 24,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LendingTree by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,689,000 after purchasing an additional 241,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LendingTree by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,610,000 after purchasing an additional 66,769 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in LendingTree by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,317,000 after purchasing an additional 127,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LendingTree by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 424,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TREE opened at $147.19 on Friday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.02 and a 52-week high of $372.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.56.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

