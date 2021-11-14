Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,763 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $13,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 27,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 343.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SIBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

SIBN opened at $22.09 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.75 and a quick ratio of 15.13. The stock has a market cap of $739.79 million, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $47,267.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $69,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,172 shares of company stock worth $377,634. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN).

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.