Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “
MTX opened at $78.05 on Thursday. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $57.51 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.43.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,564,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $3,392,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,857,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $741,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.
About Minerals Technologies
Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.
