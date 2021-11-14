Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

MTX opened at $78.05 on Thursday. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $57.51 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,564,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $3,392,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,857,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $741,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

