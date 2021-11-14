Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Raised to C$27.00 at CIBC

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.75 to C$24.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares set a C$26.25 target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$26.25 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.03.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock opened at C$22.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.39, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.38. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52 week low of C$18.37 and a 52 week high of C$25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$901.58 million and a P/E ratio of 12.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.04.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

