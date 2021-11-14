Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Shares Gap Up to $4.15

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $4.72. Missfresh shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 9,643 shares.

MF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.59 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.21.

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($5.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.42 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MF. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the third quarter worth $68,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter worth $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter worth $293,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter worth $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

