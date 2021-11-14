Mizuho Boosts International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $156.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $154.00 to $156.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $152.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.66. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $103.94 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,797 shares during the period. Rudius Management LP increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rudius Management LP now owns 369,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

