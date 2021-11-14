Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY) Trading Down 16.7%

Monitronics International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCTY) dropped 16.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48.

Monitronics International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCTY)

Monitronics International, Inc, doing business as Brinks Home Security, provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

