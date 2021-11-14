Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02, Zacks reports.

MNPR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.00. 22,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,809. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $17.01. The company has a market cap of $62.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

