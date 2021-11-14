Morgan Stanley Has $30.20 Million Stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,648 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 435,197 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $30,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,190 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 184.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 5.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 5.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DDD shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

DDD stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.11. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $116,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $348,880. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

