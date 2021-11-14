Morgan Stanley Increases Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $180.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Argus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.71.

SPG stock opened at $164.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.65 and a 200-day moving average of $133.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $70.80 and a 12 month high of $171.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,288,000 after acquiring an additional 567,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,443,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,536,972,000 after acquiring an additional 260,822 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,104,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,988,000 after acquiring an additional 309,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,738,000 after acquiring an additional 186,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,526,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,247,000 after buying an additional 250,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

