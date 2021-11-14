Morgan Stanley Makes New Investment in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 194,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,554,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $788,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,136,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total value of $548,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $1,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,207,170. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $182.11 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.21.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.17%.

Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

