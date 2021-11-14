Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Director Alistair Darling Sells 1,000 Shares

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $99.85 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $105.95. The firm has a market cap of $179.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.06 and a 200 day moving average of $95.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

