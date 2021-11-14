Morgan Stanley Raises Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target to $107.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of HLIO opened at $107.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.31. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $46.99 and a 12-month high of $111.88.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.43%.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $200,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 1,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $100,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $460,242. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

