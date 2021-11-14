Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Ingredion worth $30,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,253,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,911,000 after purchasing an additional 71,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ingredion by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,322,000 after buying an additional 243,890 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ingredion by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,902,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,211,000 after buying an additional 75,716 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ingredion by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,170,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,910,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,139,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INGR opened at $99.32 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.88%.

INGR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

