Morgan Stanley Sells 115,503 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $29,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of RCD opened at $158.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.20 and a 200 day moving average of $148.34. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.55 and a fifty-two week high of $161.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.