Morgan Stanley Sells 2,179,735 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 604,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,179,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $29,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWW. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 8,500.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 77.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter valued at about $163,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.45.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

