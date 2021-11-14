Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.000-$9.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.16 billion-$8.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $254.46.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $251.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.71. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $163.16 and a 1 year high of $254.70.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.28%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motorola Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

