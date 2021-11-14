M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $7.80 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 64.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,992.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,845.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,672.49. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,020.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,074 shares of company stock worth $510,888,230. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

