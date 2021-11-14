M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,791 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Intel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Intel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its position in Intel by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.48. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.