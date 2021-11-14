M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,925 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STT opened at $99.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.77 and a 200-day moving average of $88.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $67.44 and a 1-year high of $100.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

STT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.79.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

