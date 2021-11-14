Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,111.05

Shares of Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,111.05 ($14.52) and traded as high as GBX 1,152.28 ($15.05). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,150 ($15.02), with a volume of 131,824 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,111.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,154.49. The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91.

In other Murray International Trust news, insider David Hardie acquired 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,130 ($14.76) per share, with a total value of £689.30 ($900.57).

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

