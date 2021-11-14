MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MYTE opened at $30.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a PE ratio of -44.79. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MYTE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

