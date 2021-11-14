Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

NBRV stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.85.

In related news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder purchased 50,000 shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,368.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 665.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 755,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 82,076 shares in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

