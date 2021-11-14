Nano (NANO) Price Reaches $5.71 on Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 14th. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $5.71 or 0.00008894 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $760.21 million and $26.25 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,149.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,542.48 or 0.07081109 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.14 or 0.00419545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $662.76 or 0.01033145 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00086378 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.90 or 0.00423848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.70 or 0.00273885 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.11 or 0.00260495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004531 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.