National Bank Financial Comments on Intact Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Intact Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $11.37 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.82. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $168.21 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.38 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IFC. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$215.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$196.09.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
