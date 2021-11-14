National Bank Financial Cuts Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Price Target to $48.00

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.60.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $27.75 on Thursday. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $39.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $27.95.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 284.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth about $34,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

