National Bank Financial Trims Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Target Price to C$15.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$11.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.36.

PEYUF stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.0317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

