National Bankshares Boosts Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target to C$20.00

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.75 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.75 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.25.

NYSE TCN opened at $14.41 on Thursday. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $14.71.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $113.98 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

