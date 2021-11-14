National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.050-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.20. 1,025,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.29. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $61.12.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.84%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Fuel Gas stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,633 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.