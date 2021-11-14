Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

Natural Resource Partners has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years. Natural Resource Partners has a payout ratio of 60.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Natural Resource Partners stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. Natural Resource Partners has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $378.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average is $22.30.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.19% of Natural Resource Partners worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment comprises of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

